Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 181.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 181.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 115.49% to Rs 265.89 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 181.67% to Rs 29.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 115.49% to Rs 265.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.70% to Rs 75.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.73% to Rs 724.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 444.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales265.89123.39 115 724.08444.97 63 OPM %15.2112.29 -14.1615.74 - PBDT41.5415.40 170 108.2166.63 62 PBT39.8114.17 181 101.9662.97 62 NP29.6610.53 182 75.9046.94 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks under pressure

Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 57.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Mena Mani Industries standalone net profit declines 44.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Wilmar consolidated net profit rises 67.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT standalone net profit declines 1.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story