Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 181.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 115.49% to Rs 265.89 croreNet profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 181.67% to Rs 29.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 115.49% to Rs 265.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.70% to Rs 75.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.73% to Rs 724.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 444.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
