Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 57.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 57.38% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.20% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.76% to Rs 3.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 6.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

