Mini Diamonds India jumps after collaborating with Pyramid Gold Auxiliary Services

Mini Diamonds India (MDIL) jumped 9.60% to Rs 36.55 after the company announced that it has entered into a business arrangement with Pyramid Gold Auxiliary Services LLP, a Mumbai-based jewellery hallmarking and auxiliary services provider.Under the partnership, MDIL will oversee marketing and business development activities and receive a share of the revenue. The tie-up will also allow the company to offer hallmarking, assaying, touch testing, and other ancillary services to its existing and prospective customers through the partner unit.
MDIL said the collaboration will help the company tap into Pyramid Golds customer base as a potential market for its jewellery products and related services, thereby strengthening its overall service offerings and deepening its reach across the jewellery value chain.
Upendra N. Shah, chairman and managing director of Mini Diamonds (India), said, We see this business arrangement as a logical extension of our jewellery business, allowing us to offer hallmarking and related ancillary services alongside our core products. By combining our marketing capabilities with the business partners established operational base in Mumbai, we aim to deepen our customer relationships and unlock additional revenue streams.
Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.
The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app