Ministry of Steel set to launch Third Round of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Specialty Steel

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is set to launch the Third Round (PLI 1.2) of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel, one of the key initiatives under the Governments Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel, approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2021 with an overall outlay of Rs 6,322 crore, seeks to transform India into a global hub for production of high-value and advanced steel grades. The scheme incentivizes incremental production and investment in identified product categories, thereby enhancing value addition within the country and reducing import dependence in critical sectors such as defence, power, aerospace and infrastructure. So far, the PLI Scheme has attracted a committed investment of Rs 43,874 crore, with Rs 22,973 crore already invested and over 13,000 jobs created under the first two rounds.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

