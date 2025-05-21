MIRC Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.38% to Rs 200.72 crore

Net profit of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.38% to Rs 200.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 296.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 62.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 746.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 968.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

200.72296.83746.69968.04-0.22-15.501.09-4.720.46-49.254.27-54.23-1.05-51.11-2.30-62.211.18-51.11-2.30-62.21

