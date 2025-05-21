Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vega Jewellers standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Vega Jewellers standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 5.22 crore

Net profit of Vega Jewellers declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.30 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.220 0 10.300 0 OPM %-4.790 --0.970 - PBDT00.16 -100 0.240.22 9 PBT00.16 -100 0.240.22 9 NP0.010.10 -90 0.190.16 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yash Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 24.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prabhat Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 440.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit declines 59.49% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story