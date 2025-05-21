Vega Jewellers standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 5.22 crore

Net profit of Vega Jewellers declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.30 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

5.22010.300-4.790-0.97000.160.240.2200.160.240.220.010.100.190.16

