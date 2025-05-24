Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mirza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mirza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales decline 19.98% to Rs 121.95 crore

Net loss of Mirza International reported to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.98% to Rs 121.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.79% to Rs 581.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 630.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales121.95152.39 -20 581.23630.36 -8 OPM %4.617.89 -6.227.73 - PBDT3.449.12 -62 27.0644.92 -40 PBT-4.141.41 PL -3.5516.60 PL NP-4.401.22 PL -3.5412.07 PL

