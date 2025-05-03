Mishka Exim standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.15% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim declined 57.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 51.15% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.16% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.493.054.673.6410.7414.755.786.320.230.520.540.460.200.480.420.320.150.350.310.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News