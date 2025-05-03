InfoBeans Technologies standalone net profit declines 12.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 74.19 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 12.07% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 74.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.64% to Rs 46.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 279.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 230.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
