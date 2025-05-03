Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Nagarjuna Agri Tech reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.15% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.60% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.74 -100 0.012.47 -100 OPM %0285.14 --4800.00-25.51 - PBDT0.132.19 -94 -0.09-0.36 75 PBT0.132.19 -94 -0.09-0.45 80 NP0.05-2.59 LP 0.463.58 -87

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

