Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit declines 81.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 939.11 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 81.47% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 67.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 939.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 953.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.939.11953.272.338.9721.2399.1715.1092.3312.4867.36

