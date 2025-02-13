Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit declines 81.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 939.11 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 81.47% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 67.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 939.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 953.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales939.11953.27 -1 OPM %2.338.97 -PBDT21.2399.17 -79 PBT15.1092.33 -84 NP12.4867.36 -81

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

