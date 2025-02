Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit declines 46.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.50% to Rs 207.96 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers declined 46.02% to Rs 33.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 207.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 167.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

