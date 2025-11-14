Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 36.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.95% to Rs 84.16 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 36.25% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.95% to Rs 84.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.84.16105.143.143.552.173.261.481.751.021.60

