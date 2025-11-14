Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 36.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 36.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.95% to Rs 84.16 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 36.25% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.95% to Rs 84.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales84.16105.14 -20 OPM %3.143.55 -PBDT2.173.26 -33 PBT1.481.75 -15 NP1.021.60 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 12.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 10.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 1480.65% in the September 2025 quarter

LG Electronics India drops after Q2 PAT slumps 27% YoY to Rs 389 cr

Japanese markets fall sharply

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story