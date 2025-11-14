Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 12.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 53.24 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 12.06% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 53.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.53.2450.9626.5825.4919.2017.0015.4013.7811.5210.28

