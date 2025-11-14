Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 340.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 340.74% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.885.56-6.9712.051.011.580.200.882.380.54

