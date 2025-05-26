MM Forgings slides after Q4 PAT fall 10% YoY to Rs 33 cr

MM Forgings declined 3.28% to Rs 361.05 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 10.14% to Rs 33.29 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 37.05 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 6.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 369.64 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax dropped 40.13% to Rs 40.13 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 50.06 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 was at Rs 79.36 crore, as against Rs 84.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing a decrease of 5.66%.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 9.76% to Rs 121.86 crore on 2.33% decrease in revenue to Rs 1,510.93 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Vidyashankar Krishnan, chairman and managing director of MM Forgings, said, The global economy remains characterized by a complex and varied landscape. Multiple factors, including ongoing geopolitical tensions, widespread increases in insovereign debt, persistent inflationary pressures, extreme weather conditions, etc., continue to contribute to the uncertainty of the global economic outlook. The tariff/taxation of the US government is causing huge turmoil to global trade.

The Indian automotive sector has faced a notable decline since Q2FY25, which is linked to a lackluster demand forecast across different segments within the domestic market.

Despite the numerous challenges posed by the macro economic downturn and market stagnation, MM Forgings exhibited a consistent performance during F25 due to team effort and Gods grace. The sustained focus on new product development and business strategies, including cost reduction initiatives and a focus on new markets has systematically benefitted the company during these volatile times and will continue to do so.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend, if declared, shall be payable on or before 29 August 2025.

MM Forgings is engaged in the manufacture of steel forgings. The company engages in automotive components. It manufactures steel forgings in raw, semi-machined and fully machined stages in various grades of carbon, alloy, micro-alloy and stainless steels.

