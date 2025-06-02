Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors' total sales slumps 9% to 72,753 units in April 25

Tata Motors' total sales slumps 9% to 72,753 units in April 25

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Tata Motors' total sales stood at 70,187 units in May 2025, registering a decrease of 8.57% compared with 76,766 units in May 2024.

Domestic sales fell 10% to 67,429 units in May 2025 as against 75,173 units sold in May 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined 5% to 28,147 units in May 2025 from 29,538 units reported in the same period last year.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,406 units, down 4.47% compared with 12,987 units in May 2024.

Total MH&ICV sales for domestic & international business in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,614 units, up 0.61% compared to 13,532 units in May 2024.

Total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales fell 11% to 42,040 units in May 2025, compared with 47,075 units sold in May 2024.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The companys consolidated net profit from continuing operations declined 51.74% to Rs 8,470 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 17,552 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 0.39% YoY to Rs 119,503 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Tata Motors shed 0.90% to Rs 713 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

