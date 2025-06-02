Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC iron ore production jumps 89% YoY in May'25

NMDC iron ore production jumps 89% YoY in May'25

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NMDC has reported a 89.31% rise in iron ore production in May 2025 to 4.43 million tonnes (MT), compared to 2.34 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales increased 53.90% to 4.34 MT in May 2025, compared to 2.82 MT posted in May 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 140.94% YoY to 3.06 MT in May 2025, while sales grew by 57.06% to 3.00 MT, compared to 1.91 MT in May 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 28.03% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.37 MT in May 2025. Sales rose by 47.25% to 1.34 MT in May 2025, compared to 0.91 MT in May 2024.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of Iron Ore along with Diamond, production and sale of Sponge Iron and generation and sale of Wind Power.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NMDC rose 0.25% to Rs 71.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

SML Isuzu May'25 sales dip 1% YoY

Nykaa drops after Q4 PAT slumps 22% QoQ to Rs 20 cr

Reliance Power Ltd soars 7.13%

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story