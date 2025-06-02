NMDC iron ore production jumps 89% YoY in May'25

NMDC has reported a 89.31% rise in iron ore production in May 2025 to 4.43 million tonnes (MT), compared to 2.34 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales increased 53.90% to 4.34 MT in May 2025, compared to 2.82 MT posted in May 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 140.94% YoY to 3.06 MT in May 2025, while sales grew by 57.06% to 3.00 MT, compared to 1.91 MT in May 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 28.03% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.37 MT in May 2025. Sales rose by 47.25% to 1.34 MT in May 2025, compared to 0.91 MT in May 2024.