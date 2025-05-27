Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodyear India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Goodyear India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 602.70 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India reported to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 602.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 550.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.89% to Rs 55.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 2608.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2551.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales602.70550.53 9 2608.052551.71 2 OPM %2.880.98 -4.476.69 - PBDT20.058.15 146 129.43183.32 -29 PBT6.81-5.38 LP 74.68128.03 -42 NP4.87-4.21 LP 55.1294.85 -42

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

