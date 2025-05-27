RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 355.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 1504.56 crore

Net Loss of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 355.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 81.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 1504.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1294.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.19% to Rs 84.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 6866.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6185.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1504.561294.306866.356185.16-25.06-4.243.6810.13-387.16-77.32167.93519.82-391.41-81.33151.91502.53-355.89-81.2984.44426.15

