S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 6.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.27% to Rs 399.21 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 6.78% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 399.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.10% to Rs 95.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 1395.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1087.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

