Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.27% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net loss of Technical Associates Infrapower reported to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.27% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 42.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

3.644.405.846.12-48.9098.18-1106.51-598.86-5.492.55-61.99-41.83-5.492.55-61.99-41.84-5.492.32-62.14-42.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News