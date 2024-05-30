Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.01% in the March 2024 quarter

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 65.74% to Rs 1390.14 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries declined 91.01% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.74% to Rs 1390.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 838.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.42% to Rs 100.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.98% to Rs 4813.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3209.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1390.14838.74 66 4813.293209.22 50 OPM %-0.234.48 -2.764.85 - PBDT1.8633.12 -94 167.93191.20 -12 PBT-4.2122.36 PL 133.16173.55 -23 NP0.9210.23 -91 100.64120.41 -16

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

