HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.74% to Rs 1390.14 croreNet profit of HMA Agro Industries declined 91.01% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.74% to Rs 1390.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 838.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.42% to Rs 100.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.98% to Rs 4813.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3209.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News