HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries declined 91.01% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.74% to Rs 1390.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 838.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.42% to Rs 100.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.98% to Rs 4813.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3209.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

