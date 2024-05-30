Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gloster consolidated net profit declines 8.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Gloster consolidated net profit declines 8.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 184.98 crore

Net profit of Gloster declined 8.13% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 184.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.23% to Rs 24.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.98% to Rs 646.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 710.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales184.98178.30 4 646.40710.18 -9 OPM %10.888.88 -10.0411.71 - PBDT21.3218.62 15 76.16106.99 -29 PBT11.429.48 20 37.8171.39 -47 NP7.688.36 -8 24.3554.39 -55

