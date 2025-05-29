Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.89% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net loss of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.89% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.780.95 -18 3.713.39 9 OPM %3.8514.74 -12.1317.40 - PBDT0.030.14 -79 0.440.57 -23 PBT0.020.13 -85 0.410.54 -24 NP-0.050.09 PL 0.220.40 -45

