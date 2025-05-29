Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.89% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net loss of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.89% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.780.953.713.393.8514.7412.1317.400.030.140.440.570.020.130.410.54-0.050.090.220.40

