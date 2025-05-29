Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 95.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.69% to Rs 65.68 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 95.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 65.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.56% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.42% to Rs 282.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

