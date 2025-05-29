Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.38% to Rs 875.60 crore

Net profit of Nahar Spinning Mills reported to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 875.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 815.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 12.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 3284.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3050.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

875.60815.423284.563050.027.564.944.922.7457.1924.20121.5932.9733.650.1326.37-55.5122.41-0.3712.35-51.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News