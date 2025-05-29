Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 30.82% in the March 2025 quarter

SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 30.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
Sales decline 55.23% to Rs 30.72 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 30.82% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.23% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.68% to Rs 9.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.03% to Rs 139.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 199.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30.7268.62 -55 139.42199.25 -30 OPM %1.995.42 -2.785.00 - PBDT4.496.78 -34 15.9819.23 -17 PBT3.735.93 -37 12.9516.10 -20 NP2.944.25 -31 9.7911.75 -17

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

