SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 30.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.23% to Rs 30.72 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 30.82% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.23% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.68% to Rs 9.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.03% to Rs 139.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 199.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

30.7268.62139.42199.251.995.422.785.004.496.7815.9819.233.735.9312.9516.102.944.259.7911.75

