Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.120.8824.1125.000.270.220.260.210.190.16

