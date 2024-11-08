Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.27% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.120.88 27 OPM %24.1125.00 -PBDT0.270.22 23 PBT0.260.21 24 NP0.190.16 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vedanta Q2 rev falls 3.4% to Rs 37,634 cr, operating profit tanks 14% YoY

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex treads water at 79,400; China unveils $839 bn local govt debt swap

After Donald Trump's election win, many Americans research moving abroad

LIVE: Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us; can't let them win, says Kejriwal

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story