Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 844.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.40% to Rs 147.65 croreNet profit of Modi Naturals rose 844.30% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.40% to Rs 147.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales147.6583.70 76 OPM %8.982.95 -PBDT10.681.32 709 PBT8.730.94 829 NP7.460.79 844
