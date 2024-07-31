Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 844.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 76.40% to Rs 147.65 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals rose 844.30% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.40% to Rs 147.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales147.6583.70 76 OPM %8.982.95 -PBDT10.681.32 709 PBT8.730.94 829 NP7.460.79 844

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

