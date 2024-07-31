Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit rises 209.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.30% to Rs 236.35 croreNet profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies rose 209.63% to Rs 28.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 83.30% to Rs 236.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales236.35128.94 83 OPM %17.3810.38 -PBDT40.8113.42 204 PBT39.2712.43 216 NP28.309.14 210
