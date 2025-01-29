Modi Naturals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.82 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.36% to Rs 179.02 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals reported to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 71.36% to Rs 179.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 104.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.179.02104.477.42-1.2010.93-3.198.92-4.927.82-4.19

