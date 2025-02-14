Priti International standalone net profit declines 53.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 21.66 croreNet profit of Priti International declined 53.07% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales21.6622.15 -2 OPM %6.1417.07 -PBDT2.084.26 -51 PBT1.954.13 -53 NP1.453.09 -53
