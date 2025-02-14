Priti International standalone net profit declines 53.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 21.66 crore

Net profit of Priti International declined 53.07% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.6622.156.1417.072.084.261.954.131.453.09

