Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 29.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 28.29 crore

Net profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 29.69% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 28.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.2924.883.253.540.881.020.570.850.450.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News