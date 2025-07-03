Baazar Style Retail revenue rises 37% in Q1 FY26 to Rs 371 crore

Baazar Style Retail reported 36.99% growth in revenue to Rs 377.70 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 275.70 posted in Q1 FY25.

Sales per square feet (PSF) stood at Rs 664 per month (up 0.4% YoY) in Q1 FY26.

Total number of stores stood at 232 stores (up 40% YoY) and the total rental area stood at 21.13 lakh square feet (up 41% YoY) as of 30 June 2025. The company opened a total of 22 new stores and closed 4 stores during Q1 FY26.

Baazar Style Retail is a value fashion retailer with a leadership position in the states of West Bengal and Odisha in the organized value retail market. The company offers quality and affordable products under the apparel and general merchandise segments, through a chain of 'value retail' stores. Within the apparel vertical, it offers garments for men, women, boys, girls, and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.