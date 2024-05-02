Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 3.85 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 733.33% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.13% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 15.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.853.65 5 15.2813.49 13 OPM %72.7373.97 -78.0881.76 - PBDT1.150.27 326 3.421.68 104 PBT0.920.15 513 2.571.27 102 NP0.750.09 733 1.970.92 114

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

