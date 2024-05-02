Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 3.85 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 733.33% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.13% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 15.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

3.853.6515.2813.4972.7373.9778.0881.761.150.273.421.680.920.152.571.270.750.091.970.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News