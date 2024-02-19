Monarch Networth Capital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd, Galactico Corporate Services Ltd and TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2024.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd, Galactico Corporate Services Ltd and TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd crashed 6.92% to Rs 616.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9748 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21949 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd tumbled 6.87% to Rs 63.53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd lost 5.45% to Rs 150.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28640 shares in the past one month.

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd fell 5.27% to Rs 5.03. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd plummeted 5.09% to Rs 340.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News