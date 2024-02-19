Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 68.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares

CRISIL Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 68.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.15% to Rs.547.30. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd registered volume of 5.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62786 shares. The stock rose 10.65% to Rs.5,100.00. Volumes stood at 2.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd saw volume of 43.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.49% to Rs.715.10. Volumes stood at 7.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46115 shares. The stock slipped 1.40% to Rs.3,021.25. Volumes stood at 26483 shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd registered volume of 60.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.23% to Rs.344.10. Volumes stood at 12.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.54% in the December 2023 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 3.47% in the December 2023 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 10.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Vishal Bearings standalone net profit declines 98.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty trades near all time high; FMCG shares rally for 2nd day

PVR Inox receives ratings action from CRISIL

Information Technology shares fall

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story