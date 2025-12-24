L&T Transportation Infrastructure secures Mumbai Metro Line 4 order

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a significant order for Mumbai metro railway project.

As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the significant category, with an estimated value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The contract, Package CA-298, awarded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), covers the electrification of the 24.72 km-long Line 4, running from Bhakti Park (Wadala) to Cadbury Junction, which includes 22 elevated stations.

The scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of power supply and traction systems along the route. L&T will also provide a SCADA system for Metro Lines 4 and 4A, covering 32 stations, depots, and receiving substations.

Additional works include electrical and mechanical installations, lifts and escalators for 22 elevated stations and 2 depots, along with five years of comprehensive maintenance. All work will be executed by L&Ts in-house design and execution team. This marks L&Ts third consecutive order in the Line 4 & 4A corridor. The company had earlier won package CA-234, covering rolling stock, CBTC signalling, telecommunications, platform screen doors, and depot machinery, and package CA-168, involving 19.5 km of ballast-less track works across 15 stations. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.