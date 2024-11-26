Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 21.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 50.37 crore

Net profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt declined 21.32% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.50.3746.1466.1166.7812.4914.7911.7113.728.7111.07

