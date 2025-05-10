Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monsoon likely to reach Kerala on May 27: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala on May 27: IMD

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on May 27, earlier than the usual date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. If the monsoon arrives in Kerala as expected, it will be the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it began on May 23, according to IMD data. The arrival of the main rain-bearing system over the Indian mainland is officially declared when it reaches Kerala, usually around June 1.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GRSE Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

Bank of India Q4 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 2,626 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4.05/sh

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 57.29% in the March 2025 quarter

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 59.30% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story