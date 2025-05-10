GRSE Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers's (GRSE) consolidated net profit tumbled 59.88% to Rs 363.09 crore on an 18.31% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,223.04 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 395.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter, down 57.97%, compared with Rs 941.92 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 721 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 37.46% YoY.

Total expenses spiked 24.55% to Rs 977.37 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the employee benefits expense stood at Rs 874.42 crore (down 1.54% YoY), while depreciation and amortisation expense was at Rs 205.30 crore (up 23.98% YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from shipping stood at Rs 1,001.56 crore (down 28.98% YoY) and revenue from offshore segment stood at Rs 380.06 crore (up 17.12% YoY) during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.40 per share to the equity shareholders of the company. The record date fixed for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders eligible for receiving interim dividend is 15 May 2025. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after 3 June 2025.

Also Read

The company re-appointed Bharat K. Sheth as deputy chairman & managing director of the company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 1 April 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

State-run GRSE is one of India's leading defence shipyards, located in Kolkata. It builds and repairs commercial and naval vessels. GRSE also exports the ships that the company builds. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a premier shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, primarily catering to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. GRSE is a diversified, profit making and the first Shipyard in the country to export warships and deliver 100 warships to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers added 1.32% to end at Rs 875.65 on Friday, 9 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News