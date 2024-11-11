Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 63.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 437.73 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 63.92% to Rs 34.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 437.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 421.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.437.73421.7710.077.9647.8836.3746.0228.6834.8521.26

