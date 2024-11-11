Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 63.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 437.73 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 63.92% to Rs 34.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 437.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 421.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales437.73421.77 4 OPM %10.077.96 -PBDT47.8836.37 32 PBT46.0228.68 60 NP34.8521.26 64

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

