Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 1633.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 29.38 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 1633.33% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 29.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.3826.48 11 OPM %26.8610.91 -PBDT5.791.46 297 PBT4.870.33 1376 NP3.640.21 1633

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

