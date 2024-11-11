Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 1633.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 29.38 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 1633.33% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 29.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.29.3826.4826.8610.915.791.464.870.333.640.21

