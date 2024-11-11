Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 1633.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 29.38 croreNet profit of Simplex Castings rose 1633.33% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 29.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.3826.48 11 OPM %26.8610.91 -PBDT5.791.46 297 PBT4.870.33 1376 NP3.640.21 1633
Powered by Capital Market - Live News