Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 73.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 73.50% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 448.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 432.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.448.95432.991.634.6514.0528.207.7023.434.7217.81

