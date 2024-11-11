EIH Associated Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 70.84 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 70.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 58.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.70.8458.7810.180.7811.403.036.97-1.202.08-0.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News