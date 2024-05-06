Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1235.3, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.6% in last one year as compared to a 23.03% jump in NIFTY and a 12.4% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1235.3, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 22470.9. The Sensex is at 73930.7, up 0.07%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 8.29% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54273.9, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1241.5, up 2.14% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 55.6% in last one year as compared to a 23.03% jump in NIFTY and a 12.4% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 77.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.82%, gains for five straight sessions

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.81%

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries appoints Chief Marketing Officer

FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks edge lower

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.24%, gains for five straight sessions

Pound Speculators Continue To Stay Net Short

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 50.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Godrej Properties Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story