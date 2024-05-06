Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, GCM Securities Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd and Arihant Superstructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2024.

Moschip Technologies Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 143.15 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd crashed 9.12% to Rs 140. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5205 shares in the past one month.

GCM Securities Ltd tumbled 7.92% to Rs 0.93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd corrected 7.75% to Rs 1073.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1158 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd slipped 7.59% to Rs 340.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4597 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

