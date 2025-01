Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 51.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.64% to Rs 79.44 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest declined 51.90% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 49.64% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 157.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.79.44157.7392.3895.7632.1859.3132.1159.2522.8047.40

