Motilal Oswal Home Finance raises USD 100 million from Asian Development Bank

Motilal Oswal Home Finance (MOHFL) has entered into an agreement to raise USD 100 million in INR-equivalent from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the form of debt through Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD). The financing represents an important milestone for MOHFL and reflects strong confidence from a leading global development finance institution in the Company's business model, governance framework, and long-term growth prospects.

The proceeds from the ADB financing will be used to provide affordable housing loans to women borrowers, and 10% of the proceeds will be deployed to finance the construction of residential units that meet recognised green building certification standards, supporting the adoption of environmentally sustainable construction practices.